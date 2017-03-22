Unattended Cooking Leads to Salisbury Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Unattended Cooking Leads to Salisbury Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury home is damaged after a fire that officials say started as a result of unattended cooking.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at a two-story duplex on Maryland Avenue started in the kitchen around 5:12 p.m. Tuesday. A neighbor discovered the fire and firefighters had it under control within 20 minutes of arrival.

State fire marshals say there were no injuries, but damage is estimated to cost $3,000. No smoke alarms were present in the home, according to fire marshals.

