Salisbury Chiropractor Accused of Filing False Tax Returns for Years

BALTIMORE - A Salisbury man has been charged with filing false tax returns after justice officials say he failed to report income from a chiropractic business.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, 58-year-old Dr. Warren Belcher ran a chiropractic business for almost 20 years and received income for chiropractic services from insurance companies, patients and other third parties, some of which he did not report. An online search of his business shows he worked in the Beaglin Park Plaza Professional Center on Mount Hermon Road in Salisbury.

Justice officials say a federal grand jury indicted Dr. Belcher with one count of corruptly endeavoring to impede the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and six counts of filing false tax returns.

According to the indictment, between 2009 and 2015, Belcher filed false income tax returns on which he failed to report that he operated that business and claimed to have earned $0 in business income.

The indictment also states that Belcher threatened insurance companies and other third parties by telling them they would be subject to civil and criminal penalties if they reported his income to the IRS. Justice officials say Belcher also threatened an accountant to prevent his income from being reported to the government.

When the IRS sent Belcher notices regarding taxes he owned for 2009 and 2011, prosecutors say Belcher responded by falsely claiming that the IRS was violating the law by assessing and collecting his taxes.

If convicted, Belcher faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison on each count of the indictment. Belcher is scheduled to have an initial appearance on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.