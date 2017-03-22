Man Arrested after Drug Bust at Salisbury Business

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County business owner is facing charges after deputies say he was distributing narcotics from the building.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, authorities began investigating Donald Wayne Haddock Jr. after learning he may be distributing drugs from Delmarva Thrift Store on Salisbury Blvd.

Police carried out a search warrant at the business on March 8. Deputies say they found several hundred pills, which were determined to be a controlled substance. Deputies say the pills were packaged in a manner that indicated the intention to distribute.

While at the business, deputies say they were also able to identify several items of suspected stolen property. As a result, deputies obtained two more search warrants. Deputies then seized a large amount of suspected stolen property from the business.

Deputies arrested Haddock. He is charged with possession with the intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances. The investigation is ongoing.