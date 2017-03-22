Two Arrested After Police Pursuit Leads to Drug Arrest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Arrested After Police Pursuit Leads to Drug Arrest

Posted: Updated:
(Kiauna R. Collins & Adam D. Scott; Photo Credit: DSPD) (Kiauna R. Collins & Adam D. Scott; Photo Credit: DSPD)

DOVER, Del.– The Delaware State Police say two Dover residents are in custody after a police chase led to a drug bust.

Police say around 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper on patrol in the area of the Dover Toll Plaza observed a 2017 black Chevrolet Impala traveling south on Korean War Veteran’s Memorial Highway in an erratic manner.  When the trooper pulled behind the Impala to perform a traffic stop, the car sped off and exited the highway toward Puncheon Run.  The car continued to pass other vehicles on the roadway and upon approaching South DuPont Highway, failed to make the right turn to travel southbound.  The car exited the west side of the highway and crashed into three parked cars for sale in the parking lot of Hertrich Nissan of Dover, located at 1378 South DuPont Highway.

Once stopped, the driver--Adam D. Scott, 43 of Dover--attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was quickly taken into custody after being tasered by the pursuing trooper.  The passenger--Kiauna R. Collins, 37 of Dover--remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.  A search of the car revealed two plastic bags containing 126.07 grams of crack cocaine.

Both Scott and Collins were transported to Troop 3 in Camden where Scott was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disregarding a Police Officer Signal, Conspiracy 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, and other traffic related charges. Scott was also wanted on eight capiases out of various courts in Kent County. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $43,504.00 secured bond.

Collins was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Hindering Prosecution, and Conspiracy 2nd. She also had two capiases out of Kent County courts. She was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $42,500.00 secured bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • The City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:16:31 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:16:31 GMT

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night. 

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night. 

    More

  • Petitions Over Historic Wicomico County Sign Waging War

    Petitions Over Historic Wicomico County Sign Waging War

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:54:05 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:54:05 GMT

    SALISBURY, Md. - A sign, commemorating Confederate General John Henry Winder, located outside the Wicomico County Courthouse is causing a stir.

    More

    SALISBURY, Md. - A sign, commemorating Confederate General John Henry Winder, located outside the Wicomico County Courthouse is causing a stir.

    More

  • New App Launched to Track Assateague Ponies

    New App Launched to Track Assateague Ponies

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:17:29 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:17:29 GMT
    Wild ponies grazing at Assateague National Seashore (Photo: WBOC)Wild ponies grazing at Assateague National Seashore (Photo: WBOC)
    ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md.- The Assateague Island Alliance has newly launched their free app to track wild ponies in both the State and National Seashore Park. With a simple photo taken from a smart phone, users can identify the animals. There are no tags or brands put on the horses. The only way that their location is marked is through the phone's GPS. You can add characteristics of the pony so that others can easily identify them. Campers and visitors at the park are excited ...More
    ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md.- The Assateague Island Alliance has newly launched their free app to track wild ponies in both the State and National Seashore Park. With a simple photo taken from a smart phone, users can identify the animals. There are no tags or brands put on the horses. The only way that their location is marked is through the phone's GPS. You can add characteristics of the pony so that others can easily identify them. Campers and visitors at the park are excited ...More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:50:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:41:12 GMT

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

  • Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:58:01 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:00:56 GMT
    Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Saturday Events Will Cause Traffic Delays on DE 1

    Saturday Events Will Cause Traffic Delays on DE 1

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-06-23 15:45:10 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-06-23 15:45:10 GMT

    Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford. 

    More

    Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices