Two Arrested After Police Pursuit Leads to Drug Arrest

DOVER, Del.– The Delaware State Police say two Dover residents are in custody after a police chase led to a drug bust.

Police say around 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper on patrol in the area of the Dover Toll Plaza observed a 2017 black Chevrolet Impala traveling south on Korean War Veteran’s Memorial Highway in an erratic manner. When the trooper pulled behind the Impala to perform a traffic stop, the car sped off and exited the highway toward Puncheon Run. The car continued to pass other vehicles on the roadway and upon approaching South DuPont Highway, failed to make the right turn to travel southbound. The car exited the west side of the highway and crashed into three parked cars for sale in the parking lot of Hertrich Nissan of Dover, located at 1378 South DuPont Highway.

Once stopped, the driver--Adam D. Scott, 43 of Dover--attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was quickly taken into custody after being tasered by the pursuing trooper. The passenger--Kiauna R. Collins, 37 of Dover--remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. A search of the car revealed two plastic bags containing 126.07 grams of crack cocaine.

Both Scott and Collins were transported to Troop 3 in Camden where Scott was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disregarding a Police Officer Signal, Conspiracy 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, and other traffic related charges. Scott was also wanted on eight capiases out of various courts in Kent County. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $43,504.00 secured bond.

Collins was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Hindering Prosecution, and Conspiracy 2nd. She also had two capiases out of Kent County courts. She was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $42,500.00 secured bond.