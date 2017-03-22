Work to Repair Historic Wicomico Courthouse Begins

SALISBURY, Md. – Work has begun to repair the historic Wicomico Courthouse located in the heart of downtown Salisbury. On Wednesday scaffolding was erected along the outside of the building, which was originally built in 1878.

According to Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver, there have been plans to fix the exterior for several years but, for one reason or another, it never became a top priority. That is, until last summer when a lightning bolt struck the clock tower, blast pieces of the roof apart and damaging the tower itself.

"Unfortunately”, Culver said, “for years it's been neglected and it's just at a point now where we have to take that time and take that money to fix it."

The cost to repair the roof, fix the tower and replace roof shingles among other things is expected to cost roughly $782,000. According to Culver, the construction will take 120 days with the aim to have it all completed in time for the county’s 150th birthday this fall.

In addition to the repairs, up-lighting will also be installed to illuminate the tower and the building.