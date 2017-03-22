Bylaw Violation Affects All of Salisbury's Volunteer Fire Departments

SALISBURY, Md.- Several fire stations are in violation of the bylaws of the Wicomico County Volunteer Firefighters Association.

On Tuesday night the Wicomico County Volunteer Firefighters Association held their first meeting since Company No. 1 announced its separation from Salisbury and its fire department.

The meeting had one of its biggest turnouts Tuesday bringing in over 100 people which are numbers they said they normally do not see.

While, most people thought the topic of conversation was going to be mainly the situation with Company No. 1, other developments arose.

The President of the Wicomico County Firefighters Association Ken Vickers announced that all Salisbury stations, one, two and 16 were in violation of the associations bylaws. That is because they do not own what they call a "class a pumper" or a type of fire engine. The city does.

Vickers said "It's the associations understanding that none of the three corporations own what's called a class a pumper. That means they are in violation of the associations bylaws and they cannot be a member of it."

The association gave the stations until July 1st to comply with bylaw and if they do not they will no longer be members of the association.

Vickers said there are many benefits of the Wicomico County Volunteer Firefighters Association some of which include grants and additional funding certain stations might need. Vickers said, " It's the big umbrella for the Wicomico County companies, all the fire departments in Wicomico County. What that also allows is for that respective stations chief to have a voice at the county fire chiefs association."

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver also said that the violation announcement came as a bit of a surprise to him.

"I had not heard that part so that brought a whole new facet in regards to the three stations we have in downtown Salisbury," Culver said.

In the end, Vickers said the issue is between the city and the stations and it is something they need to resolve by July.

Vickers also said he doesn't think it will get to the point where these stations will no longer be members of the association and hopes this is something that can be worked out.

