7 Arrests Made in Connection With London Attack - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

7 Arrests Made in Connection With London Attack

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: Associated Press) (Photo: Associated Press)

LONDON (AP) - British police raided several properties and arrested seven people in connection with the attack outside Parliament that left four dead, including the man who mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and fatally stabbed an officer, a senior police official said.
    
Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley said that he believed the attacker acted alone and was "inspired by international terrorism."
    
Police raided six addresses, including some in the central city of Birmingham, and arrested seven people in connection with Wednesday's attack by a knife-wielding man, Rowley said.
    
Rowley refused to identify the attacker, who was killed by police after fatally stabbing a police officer on Parliament's grounds after striking pedestrians with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge.
    
The attacker has been identified and was known to British security, according to a British security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about ongoing security operations. He declined to name the man and to give any other details about his identity, nationality or hometown.
    
Rowley revised the death toll from five to four, including the attacker, the police officer and two civilians. He said that 29 people required hospitalization and seven of them are in critical condition. He also said that authorities were still working out the number of "walking wounded." Police had previously given the total number of injured as around 40.
    
Rowley said investigation were continuing around Parliament but expected that lawmakers would be able to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.
    
Before Rowley's news conference, British media reported that armed police carried out a raid on a property in Birmingham. The Press Association on Thursday quoted an unnamed witness saying that the operation was linked to the attack. The witness said that police raided an apartment and arrested three men. Police in the West Midlands, where Birmingham is located, directed inquiries about the operation to London's Metropolitan Police.
    
The attacker drove an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing the vehicle into the gates of Parliament on Wednesday. He scaled the fences and later fatally stabbed a policeman before being gunned down by officers.
    
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the rampage as a "sick and depraved terrorist attack."
    
Lawmakers, lords, staff and visitors were locked down after the man was shot by police within the perimeter of Parliament, just yards from entrances to the building itself and in the shadow of the iconic Big Ben clock tower.
    
A doctor who treated the wounded from the bridge said some had "catastrophic" injuries. Three police officers, several French teenagers on a school trip, two Romanian tourists and five South Korean visitors were among the injured.
    
The threat level for international terrorism in the U.K. was already listed at severe, meaning an attack was "highly likely."
    
Speaking outside 10 Downing St. after chairing a meeting of government's emergency committee, COBRA, May said Wednesday that level would not change. She said attempts to defeat British values of democracy and freedom through terrorism would fail.
    
Londoners and visitors "will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart," May said.
    
President Donald Trump was among world leaders offering condolences.
    
London has been a target for terrorism many times over past decades. Just this weekend, hundreds of armed police took part in an exercise simulating a "marauding" terrorist attack on the River Thames.
    

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:54:56 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:56:32 GMT
    Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Car Crash Kills Milford Man

    Car Crash Kills Milford Man

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:45:41 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:44:30 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police. 

    More

    A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police. 

    More

  • The City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:16:31 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:16:31 GMT

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night. 

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:54:56 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:56:32 GMT
    Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Car Crash Kills Milford Man

    Car Crash Kills Milford Man

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:45:41 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:44:30 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police. 

    More

    A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police. 

    More

  • Saturday Events Will Cause Traffic Delays on DE 1

    Saturday Events Will Cause Traffic Delays on DE 1

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-06-23 15:45:10 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-06-23 15:45:10 GMT

    Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford. 

    More

    Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

  • Banner Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Showell

    A banner plane had to make an emergency landing in Showell Friday afternoon after reportedly running out of fuel.

    Maryland State Police say no injuries were reported when 23-year-old Austin Kiehl of Montana landed the single engine Piper off Peerless Road near Route 113.

    More

    A banner plane had to make an emergency landing in Showell Friday afternoon after reportedly running out of fuel.

    Maryland State Police say no injuries were reported when 23-year-old Austin Kiehl of Montana landed the single engine Piper off Peerless Road near Route 113.

    More

  • New App Launched to Track Assateague Ponies

    New App Launched to Track Assateague Ponies

    The Assateague Island Alliance has newly launched their free app to track wild ponies in both the State and National Seashore Park. With a simple photo taken from a smart phone, users can identify the animals.

    There are no tags or brands put on the horses. The only way that their location is marked is through the phone's GPS. You can add characteristics of the pony so that others can easily identify them.

    More

    The Assateague Island Alliance has newly launched their free app to track wild ponies in both the State and National Seashore Park. With a simple photo taken from a smart phone, users can identify the animals.

    There are no tags or brands put on the horses. The only way that their location is marked is through the phone's GPS. You can add characteristics of the pony so that others can easily identify them.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices