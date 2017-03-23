South Bethany May Bring Back Beach Volleyball

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - South Bethany Councilman Wayne Schrader is asking the South Bethany council to bring back volleyball to the town's beach, after a conversation with friends and family.

"We just got to talking about the good old days when we used to have volleyball courts up here," he says. "And I thought "It can't be that big a task to get a new volleyball net and get it up and let everybody participate."

Schrader brought the issue up to Mayor Pat Voveris, who says residents she spoke with were on board with the addition. Voveris also suggested they add picnic tables to the area.

"We are a family resort," she tells WBOC. "We are known as the best little beach in Delaware. so why not continue to just better it and have activities for families?"

Schrader says he plans to at least partially fund the project privately, if not entirely, saying some folks have already offered to contribute to construction costs. The net and tables would be on the north end of the beach, just off Seaside Drive. Voveris says a town constable has already scouted the area to ensure its feasibility. Voveris says the nets and tables would also benefit the town socially.

"This used to be a center, a haven for activities," Voveris says. There was volleyball, there was basketball and it's just gone by the wayside. Hopefully we can revive it."

The town council is set to discuss the proposal at their Thursday budget workshop meeting, and possibly take a vote. Schrader says they hope to have the project finished by summertime.