Powellville Chicken House Fire Under Investigation

A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.More
Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
A banner plane had to make an emergency landing in Showell Friday afternoon after reportedly running out of fuel.
Maryland State Police say no injuries were reported when 23-year-old Austin Kiehl of Montana landed the single engine Piper off Peerless Road near Route 113.More
The Assateague Island Alliance has newly launched their free app to track wild ponies in both the State and National Seashore Park. With a simple photo taken from a smart phone, users can identify the animals.
There are no tags or brands put on the horses. The only way that their location is marked is through the phone's GPS. You can add characteristics of the pony so that others can easily identify them.More
