Powellville Chicken House Fire Under Investigation

POWELLVILLE, Md. - A Wicomico County poultry house is destroyed after an overnight fire.



According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in a 40' by 300' poultry house in the 5000 block of Powellville Road.



No injuries were reported, but damage is estimated at $230,000. The cause and point of origin are still under investigation.