Man Arrested Near Georgetown Elementary School

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown Police arrested a man after officers say he became disorderly and resisted arrest near Georgetown Elementary school.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The Georgetown School Resource Officer was alerted by an Indian River School District Constable to suspicious activity in the Georgetown Elementary School parking lot.

When the officers arrived, police say the suspicious subject began to walk away. The officer attempted to contact the subject who refused commands to stop. The officer says the man became evasive, and attempted to flee. A struggle between ensued which resulted in damage to a vehicle which was parked on Pine St.

Police arrested 35-year-old Marco Marin of Pennsylvania. During the investigation, it was discovered that Marin also had an active warrant which had been issued by Delaware State Police Troop 4.

Marin was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. Marin was also arrested for terroristic threatening, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child resulting from his outstanding warrant. Marin was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $3,500 secured bond.