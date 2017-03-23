State Police Investigating Deadly Crash on Bay Road

MILFORD, Del. -- The Delaware State Police say they are currently on the scene of a deadly crash north of Milford.

The crash happened around 11:18 a.m., southbound on Bay Road (US 113/SR 1) and involves a tractor trailer and a motorcycle, police say. The motorcyclist has been pronounced dead at the scene, according to rescue teams.

Bay Road southbound is currently closed at exit 79 (Thompsonville Road). Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes of travel