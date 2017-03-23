Millsboro Man Arrested after Police Pursuit Ends in Milton - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Millsboro Man Arrested after Police Pursuit Ends in Milton

Arthur Wells IV, 21, Millsboro

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown Police arrested a Millsboro man after police say he lead officers on a pursuit which ended in Milton.

Georgetown Police witnessed a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling north on Edward Street commit a traffic violation. Police followed the Hyundai, driven by 21-year-old Arthur Wells IV, onto North Bedford Street and then tried stopping the car. 

Police say Wells stopped on US 113 near Wilson Hill Road. The officer then got out of his car and began to approach the Hyundai, at which time the Hyundai accelerated northbound on US 113. 

Georgetown Police continued to attempt to stop Wells to no avail. Police say the car turned onto East Redden Road. at a high rate of speed. The Hyundai then turned onto Sand Hill Road, speeding and committing several traffic violations. Upon entering Harbeson Road, police say the car entered a private drive and the Wells got out and took off running.

Delaware State Police, Milton Police, as well as Lewes Police, assisted in the search for Wells. He was eventually located and apprehended by police in the Town of Milton near Chestnut Street.

Wells was arrested for disregarding a police officer’s signal, leaving the scene of an accident, aggressive driving, inattentive driving, as well as numerous other traffic violations. Wells was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of secure bond.

