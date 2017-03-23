Devreco Buys Former Labinal Plant

SALISBURY, Md.- The former Labinal plant will be getting a face-lift pretty soon.

The Labinal plant has been vacant for almost a year now. But not for long.

Real Estate Development Company Devreco announced Thursday that they have purchased the 160,000 square foot building for 2.3 million dollars.

Devreco's Brad Gillis said that that building had so much potential, they couldn't let it sit on the market.

"Its our job as developers to re-purpose, re-energize and essentially reinvigorate new life into the building," Gillis said.

Gillis said the building will most likely not be a single tenant. He said we can also expect to see several different store fronts and extra parking out front.

"Picture an office warehouse flex space. Picture someone that is either a light manufacturer or someone that is an office user that's the goal with this...really to leverage the community needs," Gillis said.

Gillis said that this new building will bring new opportunity to not just Salisbury but all of Wicomico County.

County Council President John Cannon said he is happy someone is taking leadership to create change within the community.

"As a county we do everything we can to enhance the infrastructure and create the framework for economic development but we need leaders in the community such as Devreco to come forward and actually take that leap of faith and make things happen," Cannon said.

Gillis said we can expect the entire project to be completely finished in 5 years.