Devreco Buys Former Labinal Plant - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Devreco Buys Former Labinal Plant

Posted: Updated:
(Photo; WBOC) (Photo; WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- The former Labinal plant will be getting a face-lift pretty soon.

The Labinal plant has been vacant for almost a year now. But not for long.

Real Estate Development Company Devreco announced Thursday that they have purchased the 160,000 square foot building for 2.3 million dollars.

Devreco's Brad Gillis said that that building had so much potential, they couldn't let it sit on the market.

"Its our job as developers to re-purpose, re-energize and essentially reinvigorate new life into the building," Gillis said.

Gillis said the building will most likely not be a single tenant. He said we can also expect to see several different store fronts and extra parking out front.

"Picture an office warehouse flex space. Picture someone that is either a light manufacturer or someone that is an office user that's the goal with this...really to leverage the community needs," Gillis said.

Gillis said that this new building will bring new opportunity to not just Salisbury but all of Wicomico County.

County Council President John Cannon said he is happy someone is taking leadership to create change within the community. 

"As a county we do everything we can to enhance the infrastructure and create the framework for economic development but we need leaders in the community such as Devreco to come forward and actually take that leap of faith and make things happen," Cannon said.

Gillis said we can expect the entire project to be completely finished in 5 years.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:54:56 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:56:32 GMT
    Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Car Crash Kills Milford Man

    Car Crash Kills Milford Man

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:45:41 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:44:30 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police. 

    More

    A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police. 

    More

  • The City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:16:31 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:16:31 GMT

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night. 

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:54:56 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:56:32 GMT
    Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Car Crash Kills Milford Man

    Car Crash Kills Milford Man

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:45:41 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:44:30 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police. 

    More

    A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police. 

    More

  • Saturday Events Will Cause Traffic Delays on DE 1

    Saturday Events Will Cause Traffic Delays on DE 1

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-06-23 15:45:10 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-06-23 15:45:10 GMT

    Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford. 

    More

    Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

  • Banner Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Showell

    A banner plane had to make an emergency landing in Showell Friday afternoon after reportedly running out of fuel.

    Maryland State Police say no injuries were reported when 23-year-old Austin Kiehl of Montana landed the single engine Piper off Peerless Road near Route 113.

    More

    A banner plane had to make an emergency landing in Showell Friday afternoon after reportedly running out of fuel.

    Maryland State Police say no injuries were reported when 23-year-old Austin Kiehl of Montana landed the single engine Piper off Peerless Road near Route 113.

    More

  • New App Launched to Track Assateague Ponies

    New App Launched to Track Assateague Ponies

    The Assateague Island Alliance has newly launched their free app to track wild ponies in both the State and National Seashore Park. With a simple photo taken from a smart phone, users can identify the animals.

    There are no tags or brands put on the horses. The only way that their location is marked is through the phone's GPS. You can add characteristics of the pony so that others can easily identify them.

    More

    The Assateague Island Alliance has newly launched their free app to track wild ponies in both the State and National Seashore Park. With a simple photo taken from a smart phone, users can identify the animals.

    There are no tags or brands put on the horses. The only way that their location is marked is through the phone's GPS. You can add characteristics of the pony so that others can easily identify them.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices