Woman Arrested for Bringing Drugs Into Prison

SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Woodside woman after she attempted to bring heroin and marijuana into a prison during a visit.

Troopers say on Wednesday March 22, 2017, Ashley M. Everett, 32 of Woodside, was searched for contraband as she was entering the visiting area of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution. Investigators say She became emotional and was found to have 0.84 grams of raw heroin and 3.52 grams of marijuana in a small bag inside her mouth.

Troopers say Everett is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Heroin/Marijuana), two counts of Promoting Prison Contraband, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $12,500.00 cash bond.