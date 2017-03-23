Dover Man Killed in Milford Motorcycle Crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."More
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."More
HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning.More
HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning.More
A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."More
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."More
A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning.More
HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at the Firefly Music Festival.More
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at the Firefly Music Festival.More
Children in Salisbury may be getting a brand new place to explore and learn. Discussions of a new children's museum are in the works, although the development is still in its very early stages.
Owners of local restaurant Cactus Taverna have recently purchased a 3-acre plot of land on Riverside Drive in Salisbury. There are talks of having the children's museum built on the land, however there are no set plans.More
Children in Salisbury may be getting a brand new place to explore and learn. Discussions of a new children's museum are in the works, although the development is still in its very early stages.
Owners of local restaurant Cactus Taverna have recently purchased a 3-acre plot of land on Riverside Drive in Salisbury. There are talks of having the children's museum built on the land, however there are no set plans.More