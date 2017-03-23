Dover Man Killed in Milford Motorcycle Crash

Milford, Del. – Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Thursday morning on US 113.

According to DSP, David Thompson, 29, of Dover, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Bay Rd. just north of Tub Mill Pond Rd. when a car-hauling truck began pulling into the I.G. Burton car dealership. Thompson attempted to brake and lost control, striking the front of the trailer portion of the hauler in the middle of the road.

Thompson, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation in the fatal crash but says there is no evidence at this time that supports drug or alcohol use by either operator. Bay Rd southbound at exit 79 was closed for approximately three and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.