Prince Street Elementary’s Christen Tacka Named 2017-2018 Wicomico Teacher of the Year

SALISBURY, MD - Christen Tacka, an intervention teacher at Prince Street Elementary School who works every day to help students in her reading groups and throughout the school become more confident and successful, was honored as the 2017-2018 Wicomico Teacher of the Year March 23, 2017 at the annual Wicomico Teacher of the Year Banquet at the Commons at Salisbury University which was hosted by WBOC News Anchor Paul Butler.

“I tell people that I love my job. I know it sounds corny but I love getting up every day and going into my school and being able to positively interact with students,” Ms. Tacka said. “Some students are not currently in my reading groups, but they are students I interact with on the bus ramp or in the hallway. I love all students who are at our school and I do everything I can to help the students believe in themselves and to let them know that they are valued. I think that’s something that is very important, to let them know that they are very important to us and that they should believe in themselves. I hope by showing them that I believe in them that hopefully they’ll be able to believe in themselves and know that they can do anything they want to do as long as they persevere.”

Asked for a memory that truly defines why she teaches, Ms. Tacka said many memories come to mind from the past 22 years of her career in public education. But the one that stands out most clearly happened just this year with a girl in 1stGrade at Prince Street. “It was very challenging when this student and I first met. One of the things she said to me was, ‘I’m not a reader. I can’t read. Reading is just too hard for me.’ And so I knew I needed to pay close attention to her as we were in reading group.

“One day it was time for us to move up a level in reading and we were starting a new book, and I could see in her eyes that she was very nervous about whether she was going to be able to read this book. So I gave the students a pep talk, told them to remember all the strategies that we’ve learned throughout the school year.” As the students read independently, Mrs. Tacka leaned in to check on each one. “I was watching her read the words on the page, turn each page, and as she’s reading successfully her eyes are as big as saucers, her smile is as wide as can be … She was just beaming with pride and couldn’t stand it, and she shouted, ‘I’m a reader, Mrs. Tacka, I’m a reader!’ That is definitely a memory that stands out for me and defines why I teach.”

The new Teacher of the Year will begin her year in style, arriving at Prince Street Elementary School in Salisbury at 9 a.m. Friday for a school celebration. She will be chauffeured in a classic 1949 Buick provided for the occasion by Wicomico music teacher and auto enthusiast Buck Burton. She will be interviewed on PAC 14 by former Maryland Teacher of the Year Aaron Deal of Wicomico County Public Schools.

Ms. Tacka, 48, received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Towson University in 1991, and her Masters of Education in Reading Instruction from Goucher College in 2005. She taught for 14 years in Harford County Public Schools, then joined Wicomico Schools in 2009 as a Reading/English/Language Arts teacher at Mardela Middle and High. She has been an intervention teacher at Prince Street Elementary since 2012. She was instrumental in creating a Student Government Association and a mentoring partnership between at-risk readers and Salisbury University interns. Ms. Tacka is currently the parent engagement coordinator for her school, and serves as a mentor for the Wicomico Mentoring Project.

Parent engagement to support students’ success should be a goal for every teacher and every school, Ms. Tacka wrote in her Teacher of the Year semifinalist writing prompt. “There should not be a ‘one size fits all’ approach to engaging our families. I believe we should look at our own school’s unique makeup of caregivers. We need to know how to better communicate with our families using whatever means is best for them – not necessarily for us. If a large number of our families do not speak English as a primary language, then maybe we need to re-think how we communicate our school’s monthly news. [Prince Street is doing just that, posting in multiple languages on its Facebook page.] Perhaps the way we conduct our PTA nights should be re-imagined to better meet the needs of our families and students. For some of our students who may be struggling in reading and/or math, a home visit once or twice a marking term could be an approach worth trying. Using technology to skype a conference or a workshop may prove beneficial for some of our families to stay engaged during the school year. Some of our caregivers are reluctant to get involved. As a teacher, I need to find the right way to reach out for the benefit of the student.”

As Wicomico Teacher of the Year, Tacka represents the outstanding staff of Prince Street and the more than 1,250 teachers of Wicomico County Public Schools. Later this year, she will represent Wicomico County Public Schools in the Maryland Teacher of the Year contest. Wicomico is proud to have three former Maryland Teachers of the Year, Bonnie Walston, Aaron Deal and April Todd, working in the school system on behalf of students.

Courtesy: Wicomico County Public Schools