Prince Street Elementary’s Christen Tacka Named 2017-2018 Wicomi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Prince Street Elementary’s Christen Tacka Named 2017-2018 Wicomico Teacher of the Year

Prince Street Elementary’s Christen Tacka Named 2017-2018 Wicomico Teacher of the Year

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, MD - Christen Tacka, an intervention teacher at Prince Street Elementary School who works every day to help students in her reading groups and throughout the school become more confident and successful, was honored as the 2017-2018 Wicomico Teacher of the Year March 23, 2017 at the annual Wicomico Teacher of the Year Banquet at the Commons at Salisbury University which was hosted by WBOC News Anchor Paul Butler.

“I tell people that I love my job. I know it sounds corny but I love getting up every day and going into my school and being able to positively interact with students,” Ms. Tacka said. “Some students are not currently in my reading groups, but they are students I interact with on the bus ramp or in the hallway. I love all students who are at our school and I do everything I can to help the students believe in themselves and to let them know that they are valued. I think that’s something that is very important, to let them know that they are very important to us and that they should believe in themselves. I hope by showing them that I believe in them that hopefully they’ll be able to believe in themselves and know that they can do anything they want to do as long as they persevere.”

Asked for a memory that truly defines why she teaches, Ms. Tacka said many memories come to mind from the past 22 years of her career in public education. But the one that stands out most clearly happened just this year with a girl in 1stGrade at Prince Street. “It was very challenging when this student and I first met. One of the things she said to me was, ‘I’m not a reader. I can’t read. Reading is just too hard for me.’ And so I knew I needed to pay close attention to her as we were in reading group.

 “One day it was time for us to move up a level in reading and we were starting a new book, and I could see in her eyes that she was very nervous about whether she was going to be able to read this book. So I gave the students a pep talk, told them to remember all the strategies that we’ve learned throughout the school year.” As the students read independently, Mrs. Tacka leaned in to check on each one. “I was watching her read the words on the page, turn each page, and as she’s reading successfully her eyes are as big as saucers, her smile is as wide as can be … She was just beaming with pride and couldn’t stand it, and she shouted, ‘I’m a reader, Mrs. Tacka, I’m a reader!’ That is definitely a memory that stands out for me and defines why I teach.”

The new Teacher of the Year will begin her year in style, arriving at Prince Street Elementary School in Salisbury at 9 a.m. Friday for a school celebration. She will be chauffeured in a classic 1949 Buick provided for the occasion by Wicomico music teacher and auto enthusiast Buck Burton. She will be interviewed on PAC 14 by former Maryland Teacher of the Year Aaron Deal of Wicomico County Public Schools.

Ms. Tacka, 48, received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Towson University in 1991, and her Masters of Education in Reading Instruction from Goucher College in 2005. She taught for 14 years in Harford County Public Schools, then joined Wicomico Schools in 2009 as a Reading/English/Language Arts teacher at Mardela Middle and High. She has been an intervention teacher at Prince Street Elementary since 2012. She was instrumental in creating a Student Government Association and a mentoring partnership between at-risk readers and Salisbury University interns. Ms. Tacka is currently the parent engagement coordinator for her school, and serves as a mentor for the Wicomico Mentoring Project.

Parent engagement to support students’ success should be a goal for every teacher and every school, Ms. Tacka wrote in her Teacher of the Year semifinalist writing prompt. “There should not be a ‘one size fits all’ approach to engaging our families. I believe we should look at our own school’s unique makeup of caregivers. We need to know how to better communicate with our families using whatever means is best for them – not necessarily for us. If a large number of our families do not speak English as a primary language, then maybe we need to re-think how we communicate our school’s monthly news. [Prince Street is doing just that, posting in multiple languages on its Facebook page.] Perhaps the way we conduct our PTA nights should be re-imagined to better meet the needs of our families and students. For some of our students who may be struggling in reading and/or math, a home visit once or twice a marking term could be an approach worth trying. Using technology to skype a conference or a workshop may prove beneficial for some of our families to stay engaged during the school year. Some of our caregivers are reluctant to get involved. As a teacher, I need to find the right way to reach out for the benefit of the student.”

As Wicomico Teacher of the Year, Tacka represents the outstanding staff of Prince Street and the more than 1,250 teachers of Wicomico County Public Schools. Later this year, she will represent Wicomico County Public Schools in the Maryland Teacher of the Year contest. Wicomico is proud to have three former Maryland Teachers of the Year, Bonnie Walston, Aaron Deal and April Todd, working in the school system on behalf of students.

Courtesy: Wicomico County Public Schools

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    (Photo Credit: University of Delaware)(Photo Credit: University of Delaware)

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More

  • Troopers Search for Stabbing Suspect

    Troopers Search for Stabbing Suspect

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:40:37 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:40:37 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning. 

    More

    HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning. 

    More

  • Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:54:56 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:56:32 GMT
    Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    (Photo Credit: University of Delaware)(Photo Credit: University of Delaware)

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More

  • Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:54:56 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:56:32 GMT
    Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Troopers Search for Stabbing Suspect

    Troopers Search for Stabbing Suspect

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:40:37 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:40:37 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning. 

    More

    HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

  • Firefly Cleanup Underway, Police Catch Firefly Attendees Selling Drugs

    Firefly Cleanup Underway, Police Catch Firefly Attendees Selling Drugs

    Several people are facing drug charges after Dover police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at the Firefly Music Festival.

    More

    Several people are facing drug charges after Dover police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at the Firefly Music Festival.

    More

  • New Children's Museum Possible in Salisbury

    New Children's Museum Possible in Salisbury

    Children in Salisbury may be getting a brand new place to explore and learn. Discussions of a new children's museum are in the works, although the development is still in its very early stages.

    Owners of local restaurant Cactus Taverna have recently purchased a 3-acre plot of land on Riverside Drive in Salisbury. There are talks of having the children's museum built on the land, however there are no set plans.

    More

    Children in Salisbury may be getting a brand new place to explore and learn. Discussions of a new children's museum are in the works, although the development is still in its very early stages.

    Owners of local restaurant Cactus Taverna have recently purchased a 3-acre plot of land on Riverside Drive in Salisbury. There are talks of having the children's museum built on the land, however there are no set plans.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices