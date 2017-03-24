Two Delmar Students Charged with Terroristic Threatening

Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.More
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."More
HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning.More
Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.More
A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
A sign, commemorating Confederate General John Henry Winder, located outside the Wicomico County Courthouse is causing a stir.
James Yamakawa of Fruitland, Md. started a petition weeks ago to remove the sign. So far, the petition has gained over 200 signatures.
But that petition is facing off with a new competitor - another petition that wants the sign to hold its ground.More
