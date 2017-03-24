Two Delmar Students Charged with Terroristic Threatening - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Delmar Students Charged with Terroristic Threatening

Posted: Updated:

DELMAR - Two students are facing charges following a threat that was made towards the Delmar School District Thursday, authorities said.

The Delmar Police Department said in a release Friday that officers were made aware of the threat Thursday but determined there was no danger to the school.

The two students, who were not identified, were charged with terroristic threatening. The case is pending trial.
 

