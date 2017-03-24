Federal Judge in Va. Rules Against Attempt to Block Travel Ban - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Federal Judge in Va. Rules Against Attempt to Block Travel Ban

Posted: Updated:

McLEAN, Va. (AP) - In a sweeping affirmation of presidential authority, a federal judge in Virginia ruled against a Muslim civil-rights group that sought to block the Trump administration's proposed travel ban.
    
The ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga is at odds with rulings from federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland who have issued orders preventing the bulk of the executive order from taking effect.
    
Trenga had questioned at a hearing this week whether the injunction sought by the civil-rights group is necessary, given the orders already in place from the Hawaii and Maryland judges.
    
But his 32-page decision goes far beyond that technical question, giving a major victory to the Trump administration and its authority to issue the order, which would temporarily ban immigration from six Muslim-majority countries and suspend the U.S. refugee program.
    
The legal issue, Trenga wrote, is not to determine whether the executive order "is wise, necessary, under- or over-inclusive, or even fair."
    
The judge, a George W. Bush appointee, said his job is simply to determine whether the order "falls within the bounds of the President's statutory authority or whether the President has exercised that authority in violation of constitutional restraints."
    
At this stage of the lawsuit, Trenga concluded, the plaintiffs have not demonstrated a likelihood to succeed on the merits.
    
A lawyer for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which brought the Virginia case on behalf of multiple clients, said he will appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. That court is already scheduled to hear the government's appeal from the Maryland case on May 8.
    
Trenga wrote that the current executive order is substantially different from the first travel ban sought by the Trump administration, which also was blocked by multiple judges before it was rescinded in favor of the current order.
    
This revised order no longer carves out an exception favoring Christians and other religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations included in the ban. It also spells out the administration's justification for the ban and does not seek cancellation of existing visas, as the original order did.
    
The council's lawyers described it as just a gussied-up version of the "Muslim ban" Trump proposed during his campaign. They urged the judge to look beyond the text and consider its intent in the context of Trump's public statements, which they say reveal an anti-Muslim bias.
    
Trenga wrote that the president's past rhetoric has become less significant given the significant changes between the first and second executive orders.
    
The Justice Department issued a statement praising the ruling. "As the Court correctly explains, the President's Executive Order falls well within his authority to safeguard the nation's security," spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.
    
Gadeir Abbas, the lawyer for the council, said he is thankful the ruling does not affect the nationwide injunctions imposed by the Hawaii and Maryland judges.
    
"We look forward to the Fourth Circuit and the Supreme Court weighing in on this matter, as those are the bodies that will ultimately decide whether the Constitution will protect the rights of Muslim Americans," he said.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

    Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-06-25 10:09:11 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:10 AM EDT2017-06-25 10:10:22 GMT

    Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

    More

    Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

    More

  • Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    (Photo Credit: University of Delaware)(Photo Credit: University of Delaware)

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More

  • Troopers Search for Stabbing Suspect

    Troopers Search for Stabbing Suspect

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:40:37 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:40:37 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning. 

    More

    HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

    Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-06-25 10:09:11 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:10 AM EDT2017-06-25 10:10:22 GMT

    Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

    More

    Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

    More

  • Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    (Photo Credit: University of Delaware)(Photo Credit: University of Delaware)

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More

  • Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:54:56 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:56:32 GMT
    Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices