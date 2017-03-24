Dover Man Dies After March 4 Crash

WEST DOVER, Del. - A Dover man has died from injuries he got in a crash earlier this month.

According to Delaware State Police, the crash happened back on March 4 in West Dover. Troopers say 75-year-old John Downs of Dover was headed southbound on Chestnut Grove Road, stopped at the stop sign at Forest Avenue, when 45-year-old Kristina Schweitzer of Hartly approached that intersection, driving westbound on Forest Avenue.

Police say Downs pulled away from the stop sign to cross and was hit by Schweitzer's front bumper. The impact caused Downs' car to spin and come to a stop at the edge of Forest Avenue. Schweitzer stopped in the eastbound lane.

Police say Downs was properly restrained and was admitted to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in stable condition. However, he died from his injuries on Tuesday, according to police, after being transferred to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital.

Schweitzer and Downs' 75-year-old wife suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.