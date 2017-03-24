Salisbury Will Transform the Vacant Lot on Lake Street into a Pa - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Will Transform the Vacant Lot on Lake Street into a Park

Posted: Updated:
(Photo; WBOC Sky Cam 16) (Photo; WBOC Sky Cam 16)

SALISBURY, Md- A vacant lot in Salisbury will soon be getting a makeover.

The vacant property on Lake Street in Salisbury has been donated to the city of Salisbury. 

In the 90's the property had an oil spill and since then property owners have been trying to make sure there is nothing hazardous on the lot.

After the property was cleared of environmental concerns, the city of Salisbury decided they would take on the project and transform the vacant lot into a park.

Director of Housing and Community Development, Susan Phillips said, "So, I envision it as a park for people in the neighborhood to use a nice green space with playground equipment for children in the neighborhood to be able to utilize."

People who work on Lake Street believe that this addition will bring life back into the community.

"It's a little dull right now so once the park is built it will bring more life and energy and kids will want to come to this neighborhood and families will want to come. And it would make this neighborhood a little different," said Escher Simplice of Salisbury.

"I think a park being added to this street is a very great idea we have lots of neighbors near by and lake street has been going down a little bit since so anything would be helpful here," said Fred Devine of Salisbury.

Phillips said that she doesn't have a specific timeline as to when they see this project being finished. She did say that she hopes to see it begin by the beginning of next year. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

  • Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

    Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-06-25 10:09:11 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:10 AM EDT2017-06-25 10:10:22 GMT

    Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

    More

    Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

  • Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

    Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-06-25 10:09:11 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:10 AM EDT2017-06-25 10:10:22 GMT

    Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

    More

    Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

    More

  • Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:08 GMT
    (Photo Credit: University of Delaware)(Photo Credit: University of Delaware)

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices