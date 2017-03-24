Salisbury Will Transform the Vacant Lot on Lake Street into a Park

SALISBURY, Md- A vacant lot in Salisbury will soon be getting a makeover.

The vacant property on Lake Street in Salisbury has been donated to the city of Salisbury.

In the 90's the property had an oil spill and since then property owners have been trying to make sure there is nothing hazardous on the lot.

After the property was cleared of environmental concerns, the city of Salisbury decided they would take on the project and transform the vacant lot into a park.

Director of Housing and Community Development, Susan Phillips said, "So, I envision it as a park for people in the neighborhood to use a nice green space with playground equipment for children in the neighborhood to be able to utilize."

People who work on Lake Street believe that this addition will bring life back into the community.

"It's a little dull right now so once the park is built it will bring more life and energy and kids will want to come to this neighborhood and families will want to come. And it would make this neighborhood a little different," said Escher Simplice of Salisbury.

"I think a park being added to this street is a very great idea we have lots of neighbors near by and lake street has been going down a little bit since so anything would be helpful here," said Fred Devine of Salisbury.

Phillips said that she doesn't have a specific timeline as to when they see this project being finished. She did say that she hopes to see it begin by the beginning of next year.