Fruitland Gets Rid of Recycling Station on E. Main Street

FRUITLAND, Md.- Fruitland's recycle drop off station on E. Main Street was removed Friday.

On Friday people dropping off their recycling in Fruitland were pretty disappointed to see the sign outside that said the drop off point would be closing.

John Romanowski of Fruitland said he's been taking his recycling there for years and this change really caught him off guard.

"I have to travel over to the civic center now to recycle my things and it's just very inconvenient and this was very convenient for me here," Romanowski said.

Other recyclers agreed and said they want answers as to why this is being done.

"It's pretty frustrating the city of Salisbury has curb side recycling and we don't even have that in Fruitland. So, to be losing even this much is pretty sad," said Kristen Lycett of Fruitland.

While Wicomico County runs this recycling station, Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver said this was not their doing. Culver said because of the drop off points location, they were asked to make the change.

"We were asked by the town of Fruitland to remove them. They were behind city hall there as far as containers for recycling and we were asked by the town to remove them," Culver said.

Culver said that they are currently in the process of locating another drop off center in the city of Fruitland.

For the time being people need to go to the drop off center on Avery Street or the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury.