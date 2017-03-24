Lewes Man Charged with Abusing a Two Year Old

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 30-year-old Lewes man after an investigation revealed he physically assaulted his foster child.

State Police say their investigation began Wednesday March 22, 2017 when troopers were called to the 30000 block of Cindy Way for a report of child abuse. After arriving, troopers say they met with the person who placed the call who said his boyfriend had been physically asbusing their 2 year old foster child while he was away from the house.

Police identified the boyfriend as Jesse A. Allard, 30, of Lewes. Troopers say the reporting person had suspected Allard of abusing the child and set up some cameras in the house to record any unusual activity. Investigators say when the reporting person left the home he was able to view the cameras from his phone and saw Allard physically abusing the young child.

Troopers took Allard into custody at the home and transported him back to Troop 7 where he was charged with Assault 2nd and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both which are felonies. Allard was arraigned at JP3 and released after posting $3,500.00 secured bond. A condition of his release is not to have any private contact with anyone the age of 12.

Police say the 2-year-old boy was transported to Beebe Healthcare where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries. Division of Family Services also responded to the hospital and removed the 2-year -old male victim and a 2 month old female that was also in foster care with the couple. The 2 month old was not injured and they were both placed in the care of another foster family.