Former Dover High School Band Director Being Honored After Death This Month

Lenny Knight, who died Tuesday, leads his Dover High musicians in the playing of the national anthem at the 2013 DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game. (Delaware State News file photo)

DOVER, Del. -- A celebration of life for Lenny Knight, the longtime band director at Dover High School who died this month, is being held Friday night in Dover.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the school's gymnasium. Students and alumni are expected to play a number of Knight's favorite songs as part of a tribute to Knight, who was served as a music instructor at Dover High for 15 years before leaving for a job at Delaware State University and is well known for his involvement with the "Rolling Thunder" drum line.

Reginald Daniel, the school's assistant band director, said Knight was very talented and sought to bring contemporary music to the drum lines.

"If there was a new song on the radio he could actually go on his laptop and probably within an hour he had arranged it for the marching band to play that day."

Natasia Nealous, a senior at Dover High School who began participating in the band under Daniel, said he was an inspiring person to be around. She and alumni will participate in Friday night's event.

"This is Knight's work. That's all he wanted to do, he just wanted to bring a lot of people together," she said.

Garrett George, the current director of bands at Dover High, is a former pupil of Knight, whom he said was a major influence on his professional career.

"'I kind of started my music career because of the rolling thunder drum-line and that fortunately blossomed into something that turned into my career," he said.

Knight died on March 14. He was 46.