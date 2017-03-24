New Jersey Man Arrested for Harassing Women in Dover Businesses

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested a New Jersey man for several acts of lewdness and harassing several women at multiple Dover area businesses.

Dover Police say officer arrested 56-year-old Marvin Wiggins of Colonia, New Jersey for multiple counts of harassment, lewdness, and disorderly conduct after he approached several women in the Dover area on Thursday March 23rd and Friday March 24.

Police say Wiggins approached women asking for advice on baby shower gifts or house warming gifts. He would then fondle himself through his clothing while asking women to look at his genitalia through his sweatpants. Investigators say Wiggins committed these acts at a minimum of three locations, including: Target, TJMaxx, and Kohl's, all in Dover.

Wiggins was charged with criminal trespass, eight counts of disorderly conduct, seven counts of lewdness, and seven counts of harassment.

