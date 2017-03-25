Fire Breaks Out in Kindergarten Classroom in Elkton

ELKTON, Md- According to the Maryland State Fire Marshall's office, a fire broke out at the Cecil Kenmore Elementary School on March 24, at approximately 5:35 p.m.

The fire, officials say, started by accident in the school's kindergarten classroom after items on top of the classroom's electric stove caught fire after a breaker was found in the "on" position.

The fire was discovered by a parent attending a meeting at the school, authorities were immediately contacted.

It took firefighters roughly twenty-minutes to control the blaze. Officials report that no one was injured in the fire. but there were approximately $15,000 in damages.