Volunteer Firefighter/EMT Dies in Snow Hill Crash

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD.--The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday morning crash that the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company says claimed the life of one of their members.

Around 9:35 am, 23-year-old Jacob Howser was traveling along Scotty Road, just south of Creek Road in Snow Hill, when he failed to negotiate a right hand turn. Howser lost control of the wheel, sending the car into a ditch before hitting a tree. The car then burst into flames, police say. The volunteer firefighter and EMT was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howser was an 8-year-veteran of the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company. According to the company's Facebook page, Howser was a "dedicated volunteer and public safety servant for not only [the] town, but southern Worcester County."

The sheriff's office is still waiting on the medical examiner's office to officially identify the victim in crash.