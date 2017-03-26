Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Arrest in Dover

Local brewers facing a bill that limits the way they do business may soon get some relief.More
Local brewers facing a bill that limits the way they do business may soon get some relief.More
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is repealing a policy on waste management that he says took authority away from local officials and caused problems.More
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is repealing a policy on waste management that he says took authority away from local officials and caused problems.More
A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.More
A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.More
Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period.More
Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period.More
A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.More
A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.More
CRISFIELD, Md. -- Police is Crisfield say a juvenile arrest turned violent after a traffic stop Monday afternoon.More
CRISFIELD, Md. -- Police is Crisfield say a juvenile arrest turned violent after a traffic stop Monday afternoon.More
40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.
On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.More
40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.
On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.More
After months of recovery at the National Aquarium, Phil the "wayward seal" who once called Kent County home is back in the wild.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, N.J. to see Phil be released into the Atlantic Ocean. Aquarium staffers said Phil's release is a huge success, as his treatment presented some challenges.More
After months of recovery at the National Aquarium, Phil the "wayward seal" who once called Kent County home is back in the wild.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, N.J. to see Phil be released into the Atlantic Ocean. Aquarium staffers said Phil's release is a huge success, as his treatment presented some challenges.More
Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.More
Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.More