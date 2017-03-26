Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Arrest in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Arrest in Dover

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says a man was arrested after a traffic stop Friday after police discovered two firearms in his vehicle.

Police say around 11:09 a.m. Friday morning, police stopped 29-year-old Larry Benson in the area of South Kirkwood Street and Forest Street for a traffic violation. Police reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, and police proceeded to search the vehicle. When Benson exited the car, police found a handgun between the driver seat and center console of the vehicle.  Officers also located a second handgun in a gym bag in the vehicle. Police say the second hand gun was reported stolen out of Aberdeen, MD. 

Benson was charged with Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon and Receiving a Stolen Firearm.  Benson was released after posting bond.

