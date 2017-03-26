Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

LAUREL, Del. -- The Delaware State Police say they arrested a Laurel man after he was found to be in possession of heroin following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police say around 9:58 p.m., troopers from the Troop 5 Pro-active Criminal Enforcement team were on patrol in the area of Townsend Street and West Street, in Laurel. During the patrol, troopers observed a black Dodge pickup truck traveling on Townsend Street turn left without activating his left turn signal. A traffic stop was initiated and the suspected vehicle entered the Shore Stop parking lot located at 405 North Central Avenue. Upon coming into contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Robert L. Jones of Laurel, police say they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the car. Police proceeded to conduct a search of Jones and the car, resulting in police locating and seizing more than 87 grams of heroin, approximately five grams of marijuana and fifty-two suspected heroin bags. Jones was taken into custody without incident.

Jones was transported to Troop 5 in Bridgeville where he was charged with Manufactures, delivers, or PWID a controlled substance, Possession of Heroin in a Tier 5 Quantity, Possession of Marijuana and Failure to signal. Jones was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $10,200.00 secured bond.

