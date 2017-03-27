Updated: Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder in Dover-area Home Invasion

Local brewers facing a bill that limits the way they do business may soon get some relief.More
Officials are investigating a house fire that occurred in Somerset County on Tuesday afternoon.More
Americans signed fewer contracts to buy homes in May, the third straight monthly decline and evidence that a shortage of homes for sale has suppressed home-buying.
Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period.More
A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.More
CRISFIELD, Md. -- Police is Crisfield say a juvenile arrest turned violent after a traffic stop Monday afternoon.More
40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.
On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.More
Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)
After months of recovery at the National Aquarium, Phil the "wayward seal" who once called Kent County home is back in the wild.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, N.J. to see Phil be released into the Atlantic Ocean. Aquarium staffers said Phil's release is a huge success, as his treatment presented some challenges.More
