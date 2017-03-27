Updated: Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder in Dover-area - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder in Dover-area Home Invasion

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Harrington Matthew Harrington

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty in a 2015 Dover-area home invasion that left two people dead.
    
Twenty-four-year-old Matthew Harrington pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder. He faces sentencing May 9.
    
Harrington and another Philadelphia man, 22-year-old Saleem Shabbaz, were charged with first-degree murder and other crimes after forcing their way into a home and fatally shooting 52-year-old Clifton Leager.
    
Shabazz pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder, home invasion and conspiracy. He is scheduled for sentencing April 25.
    
Leager's 22-year-old son, Jacob, who was wounded, picked up a handgun dropped by the intruders, chased them and fired into a waiting vehicle, fatally wounding 18-year-old Haley Henwood of Philadelphia.
    
Leager pleaded guilty in February to criminally negligent homicide. He was sentenced to time served and six months home confinement. 

