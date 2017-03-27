Will NYC Invite the 'Fearless Girl' to Stay on Wall Street?

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County jury found an Accomack County man guilty on multiple counts of sexual charges in the county.More
DelDOT is considering adding a ten foot wide mixed use path that both bikers and pedestrians could use.More
Munchy Branch and Wolfe Neck roads in Rehoboth Beach may have bike lanes in the not too distant future.More
Seaford police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Wednesday morning.More
Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man with injuries on Tuesday night.More
Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period.More
A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.More
40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.
On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.More
Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)
Today the blue ribbon was officially cut at the new boat ramp on 64th Street in Ocean City. Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by the town's mayor, Richard Meehan, and other city councilmen at the ceremony.More
