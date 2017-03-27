European Regulators Clear Dow Chemical-DuPont Merger - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

European Regulators Clear Dow Chemical-DuPont Merger

Posted: Updated:
DuPont headquarters in Wilmington, Del. (Jennifer Corbett/AP) DuPont headquarters in Wilmington, Del. (Jennifer Corbett/AP)

BRUSSELS (AP)- The European Union approved the proposed merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont on Monday, declaring itself satisfied with commitments the companies have made to divest businesses.
    
Both plan to join in a $62 billion deal and then break apart into three separate, publicly traded companies. Those companies would focus on agriculture, material science, and the production and sale of specialty products.
    
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said the bloc's conditional approval ensures that the merger "does not reduce price competition for existing pesticides or innovation for safer and better products in the future."
    
The 28-nation bloc had raised concerns over the merger in the form originally proposed, but the EU's executive Commission said that "the commitments submitted by Dow and DuPont address these concerns in full."
    
Dow and DuPont said in February they were willing to divest more businesses to address regulators' concerns.
    
The companies will sell the DuPont pesticide businesses and "almost the entirety of DuPont's global R&D organization," the Commission said. Part of Dow's petrochemical business also will be sold - manufacturing facilities in Spain for acid copolymers and a contract through which it sources ionomers.
    
Dow is based in Midland, Michigan. DuPont has its headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.
    
U.S. authorities are still examining the proposed merger.
    
The companies said in a statement that they "continue to work constructively with regulators in the remaining relevant jurisdictions to obtain clearance for the merger, which they are confident will be achieved."
    
They said that they believe the outcome of the EU review "is pro-competitive and maintains the strategic logic and value creation potential of the transaction."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:16 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:16:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:51:06 GMT

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man with injuries on Tuesday night.

    More

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man injured on Tuesday night.

    More

  • Harrington Woman Arrested for Theft at Her Workplace

    Harrington Woman Arrested for Theft at Her Workplace

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-06-27 17:55:30 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-06-27 18:04:16 GMT

    Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period. 

    More

    Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period. 

    More

  • Person Killed in Seaford Trailer Fire

    Person Killed in Seaford Trailer Fire

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-28 04:15:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-28 04:15:15 GMT

    A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal. 

    More

    A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Devastating Fire Destroyed the Old Wicomico Youth & Civic Center 40 Years Ago Tuesday

    Devastating Fire Destroyed the Old Wicomico Youth & Civic Center 40 Years Ago Tuesday

    40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.

    On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.

    More

    40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.

    On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.

    More

  • Update: Arson Blamed for Building Fire in Kent County, Part 2

    Update: Arson Blamed for Building Fire in Kent County, Part 2

    Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County. 

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
    former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County. 

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
    former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

  • New Boat Ramp Opens in Ocean City

    New Boat Ramp Opens in Ocean City

    Today the blue ribbon was officially cut at the new boat ramp on 64th Street in Ocean City. Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by the town's mayor, Richard Meehan, and other city councilmen at the ceremony.

    More

    Today the blue ribbon was officially cut at the new boat ramp on 64th Street in Ocean City. Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by the town's mayor, Richard Meehan, and other city councilmen at the ceremony.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices