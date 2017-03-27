Gas Station Robbed in Kent County, Del.

LITTLE HEAVEN, Del.- Delaware State Police say a man armed with a knife held up a gas station in Kent County, Del. on Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 9:39 p.m. at the Shore Stop, located at 7865 Bay Road in the community of Little Heaven.

According to police, the unknown suspect walked into the store and demanded cash from an employee at knifepoint. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then ran out of the store and fled in an unknown direction. The clerk was not injured, police said.

The suspect was additionally described as black, 20-25 years of age, between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-tall, 160-170 pounds, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled up and tightened around his face.

No surveillance photos are available from the incident, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Weintstein at 302-698-8443. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”