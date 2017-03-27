Careless Smoking Blamed for Two Wicomico County Fires

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say careless smoking was to blame for two separate house fires that occurred over the weekend in Wicomico County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the first fire occurred shortly after midnight at a one-story home located at 6790 Zion Church Road in Salisbury. It took 17 firefighters from the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company nearly an hour to get the fire under control. The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the exterior rear deck of the home. There were no reported injuries. Investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it was due to the careless discard of smoking materials.

The second fire occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday at at one-story home located at 28843 Log Cabin Road in Salisbury. It took 20 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 15 minutes to get that fire under control. The blaze caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the structure and another $1,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries. Authorities said the fire, which also has been ruled accidental, started outside the left side door of the home and was caused by the careless discard of smoking materials.