Two Children Arrested for Breaking in Schools

HURLOCK, Md. - Dorchester County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two children accused of breaking into two Hurlock schools.

On March 17, a deputy arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy. Both were charged with breaking into the North Dorchester Middle School and the North Dorchester High School on March 5.

The two boys are both charged with 4 counts of fourth degree burglary, 2 counts of malicious destruction of property over $300, 2 counts of theft under

$100, and 2 counts of trespassing on school property. They were released to their parents pending action by the Juvenile Court.