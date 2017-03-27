Caroline County Man Arrested for Explosive Device

RIDGELY, Md.- Investigators say a Caroline County, Maryland man was arrested over the weekend on a warrant charging him with possession of a destructive device after one containing explosives was found inside his home late last year.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said 21-year-old Talley Kyle Ober turned himself in to deputy state fire marshals on Sunday at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office in Denton. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Caroline County Commissioner’s Office where he was later released due to an upcoming court date.

Investigators said the charges filed against Ober stem from a search warrant that was served at his Ridgely home in November of 2016 where deputy state fire marshals charged Ober then with Impersonation of first responders. During the execution of the search warrant, deputy state fire marshals discovered the destructive device in his room as well as stolen firefighting equipment from the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department elsewhere on the property. Ober was charged with theft of the firefighting equipment back in January.

Bomb Ttechnicians from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal rendered the destructive device safe prior to sending it to the FBI’s Explosives Laboratory in Quantico, Va. Lab results determined the device contained explosive material, investigators said.

If convicted of the possession of a destructive device charge, Ober faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, according to investigators. Ober has an upcoming court appearance for the prior charges.