Caroline County Man Arrested for Explosive Device

Members of the legislature's budget-writing committee have agreed on more than $51 million in additional spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday.More
Members of the legislature's budget-writing committee have agreed on more than $51 million in additional spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday.More
The Wicomico Department of Public Works said it is aware of overflow issues at recycling centers around the county and is currently working to solve them.More
The Wicomico Department of Public Works said it is aware of overflow issues at recycling centers around the county and is currently working to solve them.More
A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.More
A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.More
Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man with injuries on Tuesday night.More
Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man injured on Tuesday night.More
Seaford police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Wednesday morning.More
Seaford police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Wednesday morning.More
Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period.More
Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period.More
40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.
On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.More
40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.
On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.More
Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)
Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)
Maryland and Virginia will end their respective crabbing seasons early this year, following a report indicating a drop in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that its crab season will end Nov. 20. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted 6-1 in a public hearing to end the season Nov. 30 and reopen it March 17, 2018.More
Maryland and Virginia will end their respective crabbing seasons early this year, following a report indicating a drop in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that its crab season will end Nov. 20. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted 6-1 in a public hearing to end the season Nov. 30 and reopen it March 17, 2018.More