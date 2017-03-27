Caroline County Man Arrested for Explosive Device - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Caroline County Man Arrested for Explosive Device

Posted: Updated:
Talley Kyle Ober Talley Kyle Ober

RIDGELY, Md.- Investigators say a Caroline County, Maryland man was arrested over the weekend on a warrant charging him with possession of a destructive device after one containing explosives was found inside his home late last year. 

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said 21-year-old Talley Kyle Ober turned himself in to deputy state fire marshals on Sunday at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office in Denton.  He was placed under arrest and transported to the Caroline County Commissioner’s Office where he was later released due to an upcoming court date.

Investigators said the charges filed against Ober stem from a search warrant that was served at his Ridgely home in November of 2016 where deputy state fire marshals charged Ober then with Impersonation of first responders.  During the execution of the search warrant, deputy state fire marshals discovered the destructive device in his room as well as stolen firefighting equipment from the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department elsewhere on the property.  Ober was charged with theft of the firefighting equipment back in January.

Bomb Ttechnicians from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal rendered the destructive device safe prior to sending it to the FBI’s Explosives Laboratory in Quantico, Va.  Lab results determined the device contained explosive material, investigators said.

If convicted of the possession of a destructive device charge, Ober faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, according to investigators. Ober has an upcoming court appearance for the prior charges.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:16 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:16:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:51:06 GMT

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man with injuries on Tuesday night.

    More

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man injured on Tuesday night.

    More

  • Man Wounded in Seaford Shooting

    Man Wounded in Seaford Shooting

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-06-28 17:48:39 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-06-28 17:58:50 GMT

    Seaford police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Wednesday morning.

    More

    Seaford police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Wednesday morning.

    More

  • Harrington Woman Arrested for Theft at Her Workplace

    Harrington Woman Arrested for Theft at Her Workplace

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-06-27 17:55:30 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-06-27 18:04:16 GMT

    Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period. 

    More

    Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Devastating Fire Destroyed the Old Wicomico Youth & Civic Center 40 Years Ago Tuesday

    Devastating Fire Destroyed the Old Wicomico Youth & Civic Center 40 Years Ago Tuesday

    40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.

    On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.

    More

    40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.

    On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.

    More

  • Update: Arson Blamed for Building Fire in Kent County, Part 2

    Update: Arson Blamed for Building Fire in Kent County, Part 2

    Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County. 

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
    former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County. 

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
    former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

  • Crab Season Shortened in Virginia, Maryland

    Crab Season Shortened in Virginia, Maryland

    Maryland and Virginia will end their respective crabbing seasons early this year, following a report indicating a drop in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population.

    The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that its crab season will end Nov. 20. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted 6-1 in a public hearing to end the season Nov. 30 and reopen it March 17, 2018.

    More

    Maryland and Virginia will end their respective crabbing seasons early this year, following a report indicating a drop in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population.

    The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that its crab season will end Nov. 20. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted 6-1 in a public hearing to end the season Nov. 30 and reopen it March 17, 2018.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices