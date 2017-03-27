McAuliffe Renews Push for Medicaid Expansion in Virginia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

McAuliffe Renews Push for Medicaid Expansion in Virginia

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is renewing his push to expand Medicaid coverage, saying state Republicans have no excuses left after President Donald Trump's failed bid to repeal Obamacare.
    
McAuliffe said at a news conference Monday that the state is losing out on $6.6 million a day in federal money by not expanding the public health care program to roughly 400,000 low-income adults. The governor urged Republicans to approve a budget amendment giving him power to expand Medicaid, saying the issue had gained new urgency given Trump's defeat last week in repealing the Affordable Care Act.
    
But leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly remained opposed to expanding Medicaid, saying it could lead to a heavy financial burden in future years.

