Maintenance of Old Landfills Costly but Important for Sussex County

The Dover Fire Department was alerted to a structural fire Wednesday morning in an apartment building on Carvel Drive.More
The Wicomico Department of Public Works said it is aware of overflow issues at recycling centers around the county and is currently working to solve them.More
A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.More
Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man with injuries on Tuesday night.More
Seaford police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Wednesday morning.More
Authorities say a three-vehicle crash - including a Delaware Department of Correction van - sent five people to an area hospital on Wednesday morning.More
WBOC's Maxine Bentzel reports on the people who came out to see the 91st Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.More
Delaware State Police say they have arrested four people and are looking for a fifth for burglaries in Kent and Sussex Counties and an attempted robbery near Milford.
Police say detectives began their investigation in early July when there were a series of burglaries where the thieves were taking chainsaws and money.More
A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.
Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.
Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.More
