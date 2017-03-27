Some Delaware Homeowners See Potential School Tax Hikes As "Nece - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Some Delaware Homeowners See Potential School Tax Hikes As "Necessary Evil"

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- With Gov. John Carney's budget proposal calling for $37 million in cuts to school district funding, some homeowners in Kent County said they believe a tax increase might be unfortunate but also necessary.

According to the governor's office, the average homeowner would pay an additional $38 in their school tax while seniors could also lose up to $100 or 20 percent of a subsidy on their school property tax. Carney's budget proposal, unveiled last week, would also allow school districts to recoup their individual portions of the $22 million cut to the Education Sustainment Fund without going to referendum.

Nelson Mesick of Wyoming said he did not want to see taxes increase or subsidies cut, though he understood the reasoning behind potential tax increases.

"Do I like it? No. Is it a necessary evil? Absolutely," he said.

Carney's budget proposal also cuts $15 million funding for operational costs to school districts.

Alba Rivera of Dover said she moved to the area from another state where taxes were higher. Although she uses the senior subsidy, she said the proposed cuts could be acceptable so long as they don't become more severe.
"I really believe this is a beautiful state and I'd like to keep it like that. If it means just $100, it's not going to phase me," she said.

John Ruffin of Camden said a number of people move to Delaware because of lower taxes, something that is caused extra stress on crowded schools.
"Bring the money with you and help pay for what you gonna get instead of just sucking it up," he said.

