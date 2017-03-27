Double Trouble Farms Debuts Manure Recycling System - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Double Trouble Farms Debuts Manure Recycling System

Posted: Updated:
Robert Murphy's Double Trouble farm in Rhodesdale, Md. (Photo: WBOC) Robert Murphy's Double Trouble farm in Rhodesdale, Md. (Photo: WBOC)

RHODESDALE, Md.- Living on Maryland's Eastern Shore there are some smells that are familiar to many, something Carol Smith of Rhodesdale knows all too well.

"Chicken manure smells are what we get in the country," she said. "That is the smell of Delmarva in the springtime." 

However, a new experiment between that state of Maryland and an Ireland-based company are working to change that on Robert Murphy's Double Trouble farm in the small Dorchester County community of Rhodesdale.

"Poultry is our livelihood," Murphy said, "So that's why I am looking to see what we can do. BHSL is the name of the Irish company that designed *this machine."

Project Engineer James O'Sullivan explained to WBOC how it works. 

"It takes chicken manure, and puts it into a combustion chamber, extracts the energy from that manure, and it heats up water,' he said. "That water then heats the chicken houses or it can be used to generate electricity. "

Murphy said, "If we can get rid of eight to 10 of manure a day, heat our houses when we need to heat them, generate a little bit of electricity, that's the way to go."   

Protecting the health of the Chesapeake Bay is the main reason for this project by reducing the spread of chicken manure onto fields.

"We need it to prove to the state that this will work," Murphy said. "We're monitoring the CO2 and ammonia levels, and we can see the difference at this point in two of our houses."  

Murphy's neighbors won't mind having to deal with some fresher air.

"If it is going to help the environment, we're very much in favor of it," said Carol Smith.

  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:16 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:16:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:51:06 GMT

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man with injuries on Tuesday night.

    More

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man injured on Tuesday night.

    More

  • Five Hurt After Del. DOC Van, Two Other Vehicles Collide in Georgetown

    Five Hurt After Del. DOC Van, Two Other Vehicles Collide in Georgetown

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:56:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-06-29 03:38:33 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    Authorities say a three-vehicle crash - including a Delaware Department of Correction van - sent five people to an area hospital on Wednesday morning. 

    More

    Authorities say a three-vehicle crash - including a Delaware Department of Correction van - sent five people to an area hospital on Wednesday morning. 

    More

  • Man Wounded in Seaford Shooting

    Man Wounded in Seaford Shooting

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-06-28 17:48:39 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-06-28 17:58:50 GMT

    Seaford police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Wednesday morning.

    More

    Seaford police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Wednesday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

  • Spectators Share Stories About Pony Swim

    Spectators Share Stories About Pony Swim

    WBOC's Maxine Bentzel reports on the people who came out to see the 91st Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.

    More

    WBOC's Maxine Bentzel reports on the people who came out to see the 91st Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.

    More

  • Sinking House Near Fenwick Island

    Sinking House Near Fenwick Island

    A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.

    Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.

    Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.

    More

    A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.

    Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.

    Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices