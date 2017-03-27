Double Trouble Farms Debuts Manure Recycling System

RHODESDALE, Md.- Living on Maryland's Eastern Shore there are some smells that are familiar to many, something Carol Smith of Rhodesdale knows all too well.

"Chicken manure smells are what we get in the country," she said. "That is the smell of Delmarva in the springtime."

However, a new experiment between that state of Maryland and an Ireland-based company are working to change that on Robert Murphy's Double Trouble farm in the small Dorchester County community of Rhodesdale.

"Poultry is our livelihood," Murphy said, "So that's why I am looking to see what we can do. BHSL is the name of the Irish company that designed *this machine."

Project Engineer James O'Sullivan explained to WBOC how it works.

"It takes chicken manure, and puts it into a combustion chamber, extracts the energy from that manure, and it heats up water,' he said. "That water then heats the chicken houses or it can be used to generate electricity. "

Murphy said, "If we can get rid of eight to 10 of manure a day, heat our houses when we need to heat them, generate a little bit of electricity, that's the way to go."

Protecting the health of the Chesapeake Bay is the main reason for this project by reducing the spread of chicken manure onto fields.

"We need it to prove to the state that this will work," Murphy said. "We're monitoring the CO2 and ammonia levels, and we can see the difference at this point in two of our houses."

Murphy's neighbors won't mind having to deal with some fresher air.

"If it is going to help the environment, we're very much in favor of it," said Carol Smith.