Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Delaware Inmate Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Delaware Inmate Death

Posted: Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit involving a Delaware prison inmate who died from a ruptured appendix.
    
Nineteen-year-old Raequan Stevens died in 2015 while being held in connection with an attempted robbery during which he was wounded and his brother shot and killed. 
    
According to court records, Stevens allegedly reported to emergency sick call with severe abdominal pain and was returned to general population after being given a 400 milligram Motrin pill and two antacid tablets. He was found dead in his cell two days later.
    
Stevens' mother claimed officials were deliberately indifferent to his medical needs.
    
The judge ruled Monday that the complaint failed to state an actionable constitutional claim against the state defendants and failed to allege that any particular conduct of state officials violated clearly established law.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Two Juveniles Arrested in Kent County Building Fire

    Update: Two Juveniles Arrested in Kent County Building Fire

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:16:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:16:24 GMT
    Monday afternoon's building fire in Kent County. (Photo credit: Shawn Hall)Monday afternoon's building fire in Kent County. (Photo credit: Shawn Hall)

    KENT COUNTY, Del.--The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting two 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the building fire of the old San-Del Pickle Plant. 

    More

    KENT COUNTY, Del.--The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting two 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the building fire of the old San-Del Pickle Plant. 

    More

  • Delaware Budget Committee Cuts $51 Million to Balance Budget

    Delaware Budget Committee Cuts $51 Million to Balance Budget

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-06-29 11:20:14 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-06-29 11:20:14 GMT

    With Republican lawmakers balking at tax increases, legislative budget writers on Wednesday approved more than $51 million in additional spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday.

    More

    With Republican lawmakers balking at tax increases, legislative budget writers on Wednesday approved more than $51 million in additional spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday.

    More

  • Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:16 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:16:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:51:06 GMT

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man with injuries on Tuesday night.

    More

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man injured on Tuesday night.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Sinking House Near Fenwick Island

    Sinking House Near Fenwick Island

    A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.

    Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.

    Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.

    More

    A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.

    Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.

    Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.

    More

  • Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

  • New Visitors Center in Caroline County Will Help Local Businesses

    New Visitors Center in Caroline County Will Help Local Businesses

    Governor Larry Hogan was at Daniel Crouse Memorial Park in Denton on Wednesday to help open a new visitors center.

    The project took nearly 15 years and $1.6 million to complete.

    Governor Hogan says the opening is one small step towards boosting local business.

    More

    Governor Larry Hogan was at Daniel Crouse Memorial Park in Denton on Wednesday to help open a new visitors center.

    The project took nearly 15 years and $1.6 million to complete.

    Governor Hogan says the opening is one small step towards boosting local business.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices