Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Delaware Inmate Death

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for a man who failed to return to a corrections facility after he was given approval to go to work.More
KENT COUNTY, Del.--The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting two 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the building fire of the old San-Del Pickle Plant.More
Police are looking for a group of suspects who held up a man unloading laundry from his car in Dover Wednesday afternoon.More
With Republican lawmakers balking at tax increases, legislative budget writers on Wednesday approved more than $51 million in additional spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday.More
Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man with injuries on Tuesday night.More
A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.
Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.
Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.More
Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
Governor Larry Hogan was at Daniel Crouse Memorial Park in Denton on Wednesday to help open a new visitors center.
The project took nearly 15 years and $1.6 million to complete.
Governor Hogan says the opening is one small step towards boosting local business.More
