ICE: Rape Suspect's Father Arrested After Immigration Review - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

ICE: Rape Suspect's Father Arrested After Immigration Review

Posted: Updated:

JESSUP, Md. (AP)- Immigration officials say the father of a high school student charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a school bathroom in Maryland has been arrested after a review of his status in the United States.
    
According to media reports, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Monday that 43-year-old Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was arrested Friday. She says a review of Sanchez-Reyes' immigration history shows that he is in the United States illegally.
    
Officials say Sanchez-Reyes and his son, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are Guatemalan nationals.
    
Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano were charged with raping a student at Rockville High School on March 16.
    
The ICE spokeswoman says Sanchez-Reyes is being held in the Howard County Detention Center and was ordered to appear in immigration court.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Two Juveniles Arrested in Kent County Building Fire

    Update: Two Juveniles Arrested in Kent County Building Fire

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:16:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:16:24 GMT
    Monday afternoon's building fire in Kent County. (Photo credit: Shawn Hall)Monday afternoon's building fire in Kent County. (Photo credit: Shawn Hall)

    KENT COUNTY, Del.--The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting two 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the building fire of the old San-Del Pickle Plant. 

    More

    KENT COUNTY, Del.--The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting two 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the building fire of the old San-Del Pickle Plant. 

    More

  • Delaware Budget Committee Cuts $51 Million to Balance Budget

    Delaware Budget Committee Cuts $51 Million to Balance Budget

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-06-29 11:20:14 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-06-29 11:20:14 GMT

    With Republican lawmakers balking at tax increases, legislative budget writers on Wednesday approved more than $51 million in additional spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday.

    More

    With Republican lawmakers balking at tax increases, legislative budget writers on Wednesday approved more than $51 million in additional spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday.

    More

  • Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Man Killed in Dover Double Shooting

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:16 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:16:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:51:06 GMT

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man with injuries on Tuesday night.

    More

    Dover police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and left a 25-year-old man injured on Tuesday night.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Sinking House Near Fenwick Island

    Sinking House Near Fenwick Island

    A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.

    Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.

    Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.

    More

    A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.

    Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.

    Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.

    More

  • Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

  • New Visitors Center in Caroline County Will Help Local Businesses

    New Visitors Center in Caroline County Will Help Local Businesses

    Governor Larry Hogan was at Daniel Crouse Memorial Park in Denton on Wednesday to help open a new visitors center.

    The project took nearly 15 years and $1.6 million to complete.

    Governor Hogan says the opening is one small step towards boosting local business.

    More

    Governor Larry Hogan was at Daniel Crouse Memorial Park in Denton on Wednesday to help open a new visitors center.

    The project took nearly 15 years and $1.6 million to complete.

    Governor Hogan says the opening is one small step towards boosting local business.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices