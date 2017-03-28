Federalsburg Apartment Fire Sends Woman to Hospital

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Authorities say a woman had to be taken to the hospital following a Monday night apartment fire in Federalsburg.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze was discovered by the occupant shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the living room of the apartment located at 601 Gardens Court.

It took 35 firefighters from the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Department approximately 40 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the home and another $20,000 in damage to its contents.

Investigators said the apartment's occupant, Vera Bolden, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del. for a non-life-threatening medical issue, and was later discharged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609. ?