Two Juveniles Arrested For Salisbury Arson Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - State fire marshals have arrested two juveniles for an arson fire in Salisbury.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, both young men have been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Fire marshals said the fire happened the afternoon of March 20 in the 1100 block of East Church Street.

The two suspects have been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree malicious burning of personal property.

