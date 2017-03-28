Driver Identified in Worcester County Car Chase that Ends in Crash

BISHOPVILLE, Md.- The Worcester County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver responsible for leading police on a chase in Worcester County that ended with a crash and the driver needing to be hospitalized.

According to Sheriff's, around 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop Brant Scheuerman, 25, of Bishopville on St. Martin's Neck Road for following a vehicle too close. As the deputy signaled Scheuerman to stop, he fled at a high rate of speed. Scheuerman lsot control of the vehicle and struck a pole before coming to rest in a ditch.

Scheuerman was removed from the car and taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff's. A search of Scheuerman turned up a large amount of heroin.

Charges are pending after his release from the hospital.