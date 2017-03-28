Maryland Senators Cardin, Van Hollen Opposed to Gorsuch - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senators Cardin, Van Hollen Opposed to Gorsuch

Posted: Updated:
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies on the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation on March 21, 2017. (AP Images / Tom Williams) Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies on the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation on March 21, 2017. (AP Images / Tom Williams)

WASHINGTON- Maryland's two Democratic senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced Tuesday they will oppose President Donald Trump's nominee to serve on the Supreme Court.

Both senators issued separate statements about why they will vote against Gorsuch's nomination to fill the seat on the high court that has been left vacant for 13 months since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. 

Cardin, who is the the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and member of the Environment & Public Works, Small Business and Finance committees, explained that he is "deeply troubled" by Gorsuch's record. He also said Gorsuch falls outside of the judicial mainstream compared to Merrick Garland, who was former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee. 

"His extensive legal record is peppered with examples of putting corporate interests before working Americans, showing hostility to agency decisions that protect our environment, disregard for women’s health, marginalizing students with disabilities and many more troubling decisions," Cardin said. "While he said little of substance at his confirmation hearing, Judge Gorsuch’s record shows clearly why he was a choice candidate of the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society. Despite his protestations, his record points to a jurist who has not separated his political views from his legal views. I do not believe that he would serve as an independent check on this president, who has tested the limits of the Constitution and the separation of powers in a way that no other modern president has done."

In explaining why he would oppose Gorsuch, Van Hollen said that after reviewing the judge's record and his testimony before the Judiciary Committee, the he concluded that that Gorsuch "applies a cramped reading of the law and consistently sides with powerful special interests against the rights of individuals, workers, and consumers."

"When he had an opportunity during the hearings to clarify that bias, he chose instead to evade questions and answered with platitudes, not substance," Van Hollen said.

Like Cardin, Van Hollen said Gorsuch falls outside the judicial mainstream, and gave an example.

"The case that the Supreme Court decided in the middle of his hearing illustrates the point: the current Supreme Court Justices unanimously rejected his reasoning against the right of individuals with disabilities to receive an equal education. For all these reasons, I will oppose his nomination," Van Hollen said. 

Van Hollen's statement went further than Cardin's when he said he would "insist" that Gorsuch be held to a 60-vote standard in order to be seated on the court.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dover Man Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

    Dover Man Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:59:31 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:59:31 GMT
    Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapping and rape.Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapping and rape.

    A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Murder

    Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Murder

    Thursday, June 29 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-06-29 19:58:41 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:00:43 GMT
    Shaquille Dywen GaskinsShaquille Dywen Gaskins

    A Salisbury man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for First Degree Murder, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.  

    More

    A Salisbury man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for first-degree murder, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office. 

    More

  • Wicomico Library Adds Twist to Summer Reading

    Wicomico Library Adds Twist to Summer Reading

    Thursday, June 29 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-06-29 19:13:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-06-29 19:58:12 GMT
    Kids join in free arts and crafts event at the Wicomico Public Library (Photo: WBOC)Kids join in free arts and crafts event at the Wicomico Public Library (Photo: WBOC)

    The Wicomico Public Library is taking a different approach to summer reading. It has added free events and activities for children to show them that learning can be fun. 

    More

    The Wicomico Public Library is taking a different approach to summer reading. It has added free events and activities for children to show them that learning can be fun. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Sinking House Near Fenwick Island

    Sinking House Near Fenwick Island

    A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.

    Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.

    Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.

    More

    A house is making its way into the bay near Fenwick Island and boaters warn against the dangers of debris in the water.

    Robert Mitchell, The Director of Environmental Programs for Worcester County, said that nearly 500 acres of land was given to them in a deed.

    Little did they know there would be a small house located on one of the many islands they acquired. A house, that they soon found out, is sinking into the water.

    More

  • Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

  • New Visitors Center in Caroline County Will Help Local Businesses

    New Visitors Center in Caroline County Will Help Local Businesses

    Governor Larry Hogan was at Daniel Crouse Memorial Park in Denton on Wednesday to help open a new visitors center.

    The project took nearly 15 years and $1.6 million to complete.

    Governor Hogan says the opening is one small step towards boosting local business.

    More

    Governor Larry Hogan was at Daniel Crouse Memorial Park in Denton on Wednesday to help open a new visitors center.

    The project took nearly 15 years and $1.6 million to complete.

    Governor Hogan says the opening is one small step towards boosting local business.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices