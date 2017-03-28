Delaware Launches Statewide Emergency Housing Repairs Program - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Launches Statewide Emergency Housing Repairs Program

By Madeleine Overturf
MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Housing Authority has put $600,000 in state funds towards the new Delaware Statewide Emergency Repair Program. 

The program is a public-private partnership with the Milford Housing Development Corporation, who will administer the repairs. Qualifying repairs are those that threaten health or safety, such as a broken heating system in the winter, a leaking roof or hazardous electrical issues. DSHA Director Anas Ben Addi says this new program streamlines the process, as all repairs will go through the Milford Housing Development Corporation. In the past, constituents had to call different numbers and services varied across the state.

"We don't want somebody calling us from Selbyville to be treated differently than somebody calling us from up north in Wilmington or somewhere else up state," he says.

Those eligible for the program include homeowners who have lived there for at least one year, and who meet certain income guidelines. Interested applicants should contact the Milford Housing Development Corporation at 302-491-4010 or 844-413-0038 where staff will help determine eligibility.

Each repair will be capped at $7500 and at least $100,000 will be designated for manufactured or mobile homes. Delaware Governor John Carney says the funds help ensure all Delawareans get the help they need. 

"When you think about the people that we serve, they don't care about what agency is doing it," he says. "They just want their problem fixed. So this is an opportunity to rethink the way we deliver services to our state." 

