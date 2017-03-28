Carney to Meet With Delaware Correctional Officers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Carney to Meet With Delaware Correctional Officers

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday will be meeting with members of the union that represents correctional officers, nearly two months after a hostage situation at a prison near Smyrna that saw one of its members die.

Carney will meet with the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware at Dover High School at 6 p.m. Organizers barred media from the session and declined a request from WBOC to allow a reporter to sit in.

The meeting comes after last week's proposal by Carney to spend millions on additional hazard pay, equipment, and training for COs but no raises.

"[My intention is to] roll out what the fiscal constraints are. I'm looking forward to it actually," he said in an interview with WBOC.

The budget proposal was criticized by COAD President Geoff Klopp, who said it did not do enough to address issues that are causing low morale and officers to leave the force. The Department of Correction says 46 officers have quit, either by resignation or filing for retirement, since the inmate uprising at Vaughn.
 

