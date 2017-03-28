New Bill Affects Brewing Companies Throughout Maryland

SALISBURY, Md.- Some breweries in Maryland will be affected by a new bill passed by the House of Delegates.

House Bill 1283 will affect certain breweries throughout Maryland referred to as "Class 5 Breweries." A Class 5 is a specific type of brewery that only manufactures and sells beer.

This bill has been only been passed by the House but not the Senate.

The new legislation will restrict the hours of operation of Class 5 breweries and discontinue collaborations between breweries.

Jesse Prall, owner of Rubber Soul Brewing Company in Salisbury, said because his business smaller than most Class 5 breweries in the state, the bill does not affect it as much. But Prall said that there are some aspects of the bill that he has a problem with.

"One part about the bill that will affect me is being able to do collaborations with other breweries...So does that mean I can't go to Colorado and do it, or does that just mean no one can come here and do it? That I do have a problem with," Prall said.

Prall said he understands why other Class 5's have a problem with this new legislation, especially if they are asking breweries to close a few hours earlier.

"Places that stay open til midnight or 1 o'clock in the morning, now they have to shut down and you're losing that much revenue from 9, to midnight til 1 o'clock in the morning. That's a significant thing," Prall said.

The Maryland Senate is scheduled to have a hearing Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the bill.