Updated: Man Burned in Workplace Explosion ID'd as Lewes Firefighter

Capt. Jake Slater of the Lewes Fire Department. He suffered serious burns in a workplace accident at Delmarva Petroleum on Tuesday afternoon, March 28. (Photo: Lewes Fire Department)

LINCOLN, Del.- Authorities say a 21-year-old man who suffered serious burns during a workplace explosion in Lincoln is a member of the Lewes Fire Department.

The Lewes Fire Department identified the victim as Capt. Jake Slater. According to the department, Slater was initially seen at Beebe Healthcare and later flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, which is investigating the incident, said it happened at around 1 p.m. Tuesday at Delmarva Petroleum, located on Clendaniel Pond Road.

Investigators said Slater was using a chop saw to cut open a waste oil tank when sparks from the saw ignited the vapors, causing the explosion and flash fire.

Slater suffered first- and second-degree burns to 80 percent of his body, according to the state fire marshal's office.

Damage from the exposure fire was listed at $1,000.

In a statement posted on its website, the Lewes Fire Department wrote: "Jake has a long hard recovery in front of him so please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. We will provide updates throughout his recovery. The family and Lewes Fire Department thank everyone that has already reached out in support."