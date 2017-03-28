Police: Violent Crimes Went up in Dover in 2016 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Violent Crimes Went up in Dover in 2016

DOVER, Del. -- Dover experienced more violent crime last year than in 2015 and saw an increase in robberies and burglaries, according to a new police report.

The city's police department released its annual report and said the number of criminal complaints rose by more than 4,561 incidents in 2016, more than 11 percent, and the number of violent crimes like murder, rape, and robbery rose by nearly 15 percent from the previous year. Statistics also showed there were more 11 more robberies and 29 more burglaries than in 2015.

Deputy Chief Marvin Mailey told WBOC investigators suspect illegal drugs like heroin are often involved in most of the crimes, including robberies or burglaries carried out by someone who intended to pawn stolen goods for money to buy drugs.

"We're just going to more complaints. We have a large influx of drugs coming in, unfortunately so we're making a lot of drug arrests," he said.

An increase to violent crime came as unwelcome news to Dayvona Palmer, who lives across the street from the alley where a man fatally shot in December was found by authorities.

"I got twins, so it worries me. Because the bullet could hit here and I could snap. If it hit my kids, I could snap," she said.

